A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, idles on the flight line during KAMANDAG 9 at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Palawan, Philippines, May 18, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. John Fischer)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 19:59
|Photo ID:
|9050384
|VIRIN:
|250518-M-WW851-1002
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.57 MB
|Location:
|PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 25.3 transitions to KAMANDAG [Image 6 of 6], by CPT John Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.