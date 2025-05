Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Jessica Rozzi-Ochs, the commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle (WIX 327), greets Mark Johnson, the Chargé d'Affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, during his visit aboard Eagle on May 9, 2025. This was Eagle’s first-ever port call to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The crew engaged with international partners and performed community service during Eagle's visit. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sherri Eng)