Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crewmembers of U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle (WIX 327) work the helm, guiding the ship into port at Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on May 9, 2025. This was Eagle’s first-ever port call to Puerto Vallarta. The crew engaged with international partners and performed community service during Eagle's visit. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sherri Eng)