    163rd Attack Wing participates in Joint Exercise SoCal [Image 2 of 3]

    163rd Attack Wing participates in Joint Exercise SoCal

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    163d Attack Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force MQ-9A Reaper from the 163d Attack Wing, California Air National Guard, is configured with the Fused Integrated Naval Network (FINN) pod supporting Joint Exercise SoCal. Developed with the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory and Global Air Logistics and Training (GALT), the FINN pod enhances interoperability and situational awareness between U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Joint Force platforms. (Air National Guard photograph by TSgt Joseph Pagan)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 18:28
    Photo ID: 9050244
    VIRIN: 250504-F-WT190-3251
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: US
    163d Attack Wing

