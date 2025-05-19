163rd Attack Wing participates in Joint Exercise SoCal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9A Reaper from the 163d Attack Wing, California Air National Guard, is configured with the Fused Integrated Naval Network (FINN) pod supporting Joint Exercise SoCal. Developed with the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory and Global Air Logistics and Training (GALT), the FINN pod enhances interoperability and situational awareness between U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Joint Force platforms. (Air National Guard photograph by TSgt Joseph Pagan)