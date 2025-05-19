Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Dang, 163d Communications Flight, California Air National Guard, identifies compromised areas of the network and investigates the best course of action to either fix or disable the attack during exercise Nyx Cyber Blue. March Air Reserve Base, Calif., May 2, 2025. This event was held to train and build skills in preparation for the state-wide Cyber Dawn exercise. (Air National Guard Photograph by Master Sgt. Andrew Lower)