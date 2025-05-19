Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nyx Cyber Blue [Image 4 of 4]

    Nyx Cyber Blue

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Dang, 163d Communications Flight, California Air National Guard, identifies compromised areas of the network and investigates the best course of action to either fix or disable the attack during exercise Nyx Cyber Blue. March Air Reserve Base, Calif., May 2, 2025. This event was held to train and build skills in preparation for the state-wide Cyber Dawn exercise. (Air National Guard Photograph by Master Sgt. Andrew Lower)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 18:28
    Photo ID: 9050209
    VIRIN: 250502-Z-XX000-1004
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    network
    attack
    Communications Flight
    163d atkw
    Cyber Dawn

