Airmen of the 163d Communications Flight, California Air National Guard, discuss how to investigate a network intrusion during Nyx Cyber Blue, an exercise designed to test our Airmen’s ability to recognize, respond and defeat malicious network attacks, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., May 2, 2025. This event was held to train and build skills in preparation for the state-wide Cyber Dawn exercise. (Air National Guard Photograph by Master Sgt. Andrew Lower)