Col. James Prendergast, USARC G-357 Director and Sgt. Maj. Melissa Wright, senior G-357 NCO, complete tree planting ceremony. USARC Staff, led by G-357, celebrate Earth Day by planting a tree, distributing information products, and by conducting clean-up efforts in vicinity of Marshall Hall, Ft. Bragg, N.C.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9050135
|VIRIN:
|250424-A-IO839-1775
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|FT. BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Reserve Command G-357 Engineers Celebrate Earth Day [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Gary Grantham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
