Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army Reserve Command G-357 Engineers Celebrate Earth Day [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Army Reserve Command G-357 Engineers Celebrate Earth Day

    FT. BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Capt. Gary Grantham 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Col. James Prendergast, USARC G-357 Director and Sgt. Maj. Melissa Wright, senior G-357 NCO, complete tree planting ceremony. USARC Staff, led by G-357, celebrate Earth Day by planting a tree, distributing information products, and by conducting clean-up efforts in vicinity of Marshall Hall, Ft. Bragg, N.C.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 18:14
    Photo ID: 9050135
    VIRIN: 250424-A-IO839-1775
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: FT. BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Reserve Command G-357 Engineers Celebrate Earth Day [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Gary Grantham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Army Reserve Command G-357 Engineers Celebrate Earth Day
    US Army Reserve Command G-357 Engineers Celebrate Earth Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Earth Day: Annual Celebration, Daily Practice for USAR Engineers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Earth Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download