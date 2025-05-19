Earth Day: Annual Celebration, Daily Practice for USAR Engineers

FORT BRAGG, N.C.— The U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) G-37 Engineers marked Earth Day in April with a series of environmental initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability and community engagement. Under the leadership of Col. James W. Prendergast, the unit organized educational outreach, a tree-planting ceremony, and a cleanup effort across three days in late April.



The events began April 22 with G-37 personnel distributing informational pamphlets on energy conservation, recycling, and sustainable practices to military personnel and civilians at USARC’s Fort Bragg headquarters, located in Marshall Hall. The materials highlighted simple steps individuals and teams could take to reduce waste and protect natural resources.



“Sustainability isn’t just a personal responsibility—it’s a mission priority,” said Prendergast. “By sharing these practices, we hope to inspire long-term habits that benefit both our installation and the broader community.”



On April 22—Earth Day—the engineers gathered to plant a tree near the unit’s headquarters. The ceremony symbolized the Army Reserve’s commitment to environmental stewardship and left a lasting contribution to the post’s ecosystem.



“Trees improve air quality, reduce erosion, and support wildlife,” said Sgt. Maj Melissa Wright, the USARC G-357 senior-most NCO. “This is a small but meaningful way to give back.”



The final event, held April 24, saw Soldiers and volunteers removing litter, clearing overgrown areas, and making minor repairs to walking trails. The effort not only beautified shared spaces but also reinforced the importance of maintaining sustainable environments.



“When we take care of our surroundings, we’re also taking care of each other,” said Maj. David Reynolds, who volunteered to organize the cleanup. “It’s about pride in where we work and serve.”



Prendergast emphasized that these efforts were part of a broader Army Reserve initiative to integrate sustainability into daily operations and include current partners such as Sustainable Sandhills in Fayetteville and the Fort Bragg Public Work Commission. Future projects could include expanded recycling programs and energy-efficient upgrades to facilities.



“Earth Day is a reminder, but our responsibility lasts all year,” Pendergast said. “We’ll keep looking for ways to protect the environment while fulfilling our mission.”



The USARC G-357 Engineers’ Earth Day activities highlight the military’s role in environmental conservation—proving that service extends beyond the battlefield to safeguarding the planet.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2025 Date Posted: 05.20.2025 18:15 Story ID: 498522 Location: FT. BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Earth Day: Annual Celebration, Daily Practice for USAR Engineers, by CPT Gary Grantham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.