USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) conducts port call onboard Port Hueneme

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb 28, 2025) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) conducts a routine port call onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme, Feb 28. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Ace-Addison Tapit)