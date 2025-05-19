Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) conducts port call onboard Port Hueneme [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) conducts port call onboard Port Hueneme

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ace-Addison TAPIT 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb 28, 2025) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) conducts a routine port call onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme, Feb 28. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Ace-Addison Tapit)

    This work, USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) conducts port call onboard Port Hueneme [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ace-Addison TAPIT, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet
    USS Fitzgerald
    DDG 62
    Port Hueneme
    Port Call

