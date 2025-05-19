USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) conducts port call onboard Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb 28, 2025) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) conducts a routine port call onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme, Feb 28. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Ace-Addison Tapit)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9049854
|VIRIN:
|250228-N-KD438-7549
|Resolution:
|12467x12467
|Size:
|36.2 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
