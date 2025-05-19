Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dragoon Week 2025: Squad PT Competition [Image 3 of 6]

    Dragoon Week 2025: Squad PT Competition

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Mitchell Guyot, assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, carries a kettlebell around a 500 meter loop during Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 20, 2025. The Squad PT Competition had a variety of exercises including 200 pushups, a 200 meter lunge, multiple 500 meter runs and a 200 meter Sprint Drag Carry. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 10:47
    Photo ID: 9048431
    VIRIN: 250520-A-CK914-9644
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 21.7 MB
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragoon Week 2025: Squad PT Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DragoonWeek

