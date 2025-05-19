Dragoon Week 2025: Squad PT Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment run their first 500 meter lap while carrying kettlebells during Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 20, 2025. The Squad PT Competition had a variety of exercises including 200 pushups, a 200 meter lunge, multiple 500 meter runs and a 200 meter Sprint Drag Carry. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)