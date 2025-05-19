250519-N-MQ631-1187
Capt. Kenneth M. Curtin Jr. (Center), Submarine Base New London Commanding Officer, joins local and state officials in cutting a ribbon in celebration of the completion of a new water taxi dock at the Submarine Force Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Maxwell Higgins)
SUBASE holds a Ribbon Cutting for Gift of New Dock at Submarine Force Museum
