SUBASE holds a Ribbon Cutting for Gift of New Dock at Submarine Force Museum

250519-N-MQ631-1187

Capt. Kenneth M. Curtin Jr. (Center), Submarine Base New London Commanding Officer, joins local and state officials in cutting a ribbon in celebration of the completion of a new water taxi dock at the Submarine Force Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Maxwell Higgins)