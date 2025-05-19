Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SUBASE holds a Ribbon Cutting for Gift of New Dock at Submarine Force Museum [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SUBASE holds a Ribbon Cutting for Gift of New Dock at Submarine Force Museum

    CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins 

    Subase New London

    250519-N-MQ631-1187
    Capt. Kenneth M. Curtin Jr. (Center), Submarine Base New London Commanding Officer, joins local and state officials in cutting a ribbon in celebration of the completion of a new water taxi dock at the Submarine Force Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Maxwell Higgins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 10:35
    Photo ID: 9048383
    VIRIN: 250519-N-MQ631-1187
    Resolution: 3912x2152
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBASE holds a Ribbon Cutting for Gift of New Dock at Submarine Force Museum [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Maxwell Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SUBASE holds a Ribbon Cutting for Gift of New Dock at Submarine Force Museum
    SUBASE holds a Ribbon Cutting for Gift of New Dock at Submarine Force Museum
    SUBASE holds a Ribbon Cutting for Gift of New Dock at Submarine Force Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SUBASE holds a Ribbon Cutting for Gift of New Dock at Submarine Force Museum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SUBASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download