GROTON, Conn. – Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE) officially marked the completion of the new Dock at the Submarine Force Museum with a ribbon cutting ceremony on the museum’s Nautilus Pier, May 16, 2025.

The Navy has granted a license for use of the new Dock by the Thames River Heritage Park’s Harbor Tours and Cruises for the 2025 season.

The Dock is a gift to the Navy from the Town of Groton which secured funding for the $664,379 project from the Connecticut Port Authority’s Small Harbor Improvement Projects Program (SHIPP).

Representatives from the Connecticut Office of Military Affairs, the Connecticut Port Authority, the Town of Groton, the Thames River Heritage Park Foundation, and the Submarine Force Library & Museum Association will join base and museum leadership in participating in the celebration.

“From seabed to space, we have delivered power for peace and remain always ready to fight and win,” said Capt. Kenneth M. Curtin Jr., SUBASE New London Commanding Officer. “This gift of a new dock is the result of developed partnerships and strong allies.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2025 Date Posted: 05.20.2025 10:35 Story ID: 498457 Location: CONNECTICUT, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUBASE holds a Ribbon Cutting for Gift of New Dock at Submarine Force Museum, by PO3 Maxwell Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.