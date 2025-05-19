31st Fighter Wing celebrates Police Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ailey LeDuff, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, participates in a Police Week MWD demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2025. The MWD unit is one of many units that comprise the 31st SFS and is responsible for helping secure the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)