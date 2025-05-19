U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ailey LeDuff, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, participates in a Police Week MWD demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2025. The MWD unit is one of many units that comprise the 31st SFS and is responsible for helping secure the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 03:12
|Photo ID:
|9047658
|VIRIN:
|250512-F-TO640-1289
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.35 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Fighter Wing celebrates Police Week [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.