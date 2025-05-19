Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st Fighter Wing celebrates Police Week [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st Fighter Wing celebrates Police Week

    ITALY

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A drone flies in the sky during a Police Week drone demonstration segment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2025. Day one of Police Week included demonstrations from drone operators, military working dog handlers and a riot control team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 03:12
    Photo ID: 9047657
    VIRIN: 250512-F-TO640-1216
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing celebrates Police Week [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st Fighter Wing celebrates Police Week
    31st Fighter Wing celebrates Police Week
    31st Fighter Wing celebrates Police Week
    31st Fighter Wing celebrates Police Week
    31st Fighter Wing celebrates Police Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Police Week
    31 FW
    31 SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download