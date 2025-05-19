Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army soldiers detained by partner nations for training exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army soldiers detained by partner nations for training exercise

    BULGARIA

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kayleigh Smith 

    194th Engineer Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 117th Military Police Battalion and 253rd Military Police Company attempted to break into the tactical operations center (TOC) at Novo Selo, Bulgaria, on May 19 as part of a training exercise. The soldiers were arrested by the Beyond Horizon 2025 partner nations and transported to a detainee holding area to finish the exercise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 02:21
    Photo ID: 9047618
    VIRIN: 250519-A-AB123-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.52 MB
    Location: BG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army soldiers detained by partner nations for training exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kayleigh Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army soldiers detained by partner nations for training exercise
    Army soldiers detained by partner nations for training exercise
    Army soldiers detained by partner nations for training exercise
    Army soldiers detained by partner nations for training exercise
    Army soldiers detained by partner nations for training exercise
    Army soldiers detained by partner nations for training exercise
    Army soldiers detained by partner nations for training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    Training Exercise
    253rd Military Police Company
    117th Military Police Battalion
    Beyond Horizon 2025
    Detainee Holding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download