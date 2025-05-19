Army soldiers detained by partner nations for training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 117th Military Police Battalion and 253rd Military Police Company attempted to break into the tactical operations center (TOC) at Novo Selo, Bulgaria, on May 19 as part of a training exercise. The soldiers were arrested by the Beyond Horizon 2025 partner nations and transported to a detainee holding area to finish the exercise.