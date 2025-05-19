Cpl Sara Medina’s Last Images | Operation Sahayogi Haat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nepalese army soldiers and civilians prepare to load an earthquake victim onto a UH-1Y Venom with Joint Task Force 505 near the Dolokha District, Nepal, May 12, 2015 during Operation Sahayogi Haat. JTF 505, along with other multinational forces and humanitarian relief organizations, provided aid to Nepal after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the country April 25 and a 7.3 earthquake on May 12. At Nepal’s request, the U.S. government ordered JTF 505 to provide unique capabilities to assist the country. These are the final photos taken by Cpl. Sara A. Medina before a tragic helicopter crash on May 12, 2015. The helicopter went down during a mission to rescue wounded civilians in Nepal, resulting in the deaths of all on board. The victims included U.S. Marines, Nepalese soldiers and civilians: Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Hug, Sgt. Ward M. Johnson IV, Mr. Lok Bahadur Katawai Chhetri, Mrs. Sabitri Khadka Siwakotl, Mr. Yam Bahadur Khatri, Mr. Sain Dhoj Khatri, Mr. Dhruba Kumar KC, Capt. Dustin R. Lukasiewicz, Cpl. Sara A. Medina, Capt. Christopher L. Norgren, Maj. Tapendra Rawal, Sgt. Eric M. Seaman, and Warrant Officer 1 Basanta Titara. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sara Medina)