    Fort McCoy personnel provide support, updates during May 2025 meeting of local natural resources committee [Image 5 of 6]

    Fort McCoy personnel provide support, updates during May 2025 meeting of local natural resources committee

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meets in Sparta, Wis., on May 12, 2025. The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources. The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow. Fort McCoy personnel regularly support the committee. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 23:17
    Photo ID: 9047402
    VIRIN: 250512-A-OK556-5823
    Resolution: 3616x1868
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy personnel provide support, updates during May 2025 meeting of local natural resources committee [Image 6 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy personnel provide support, updates during May 2025 meeting of local natural resources committee

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army natural resources management
    Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee

