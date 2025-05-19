Fort McCoy personnel provide support, updates during May 2025 meeting of local natural resources committee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meets in Sparta, Wis., on May 12, 2025. The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources. The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow. Fort McCoy personnel regularly support the committee. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)