    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours the Chilean Navy barquentine tall ship Esmeralda (BE-43) [Image 7 of 10]

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours the Chilean Navy barquentine tall ship Esmeralda (BE-43)

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, signs the guest book during a tour of the Esmeralda while the ship is in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled port visit, May 16, 2025. The Esmeralda is on a six-month deployment and will make numerous port visits to multiple countries. The ship has a crew of 280, many of whom are recent graduates of Chile’s naval academy and learn about navigation and seamanship during the deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 21:02
    Photo ID: 9047291
    VIRIN: 250516-N-UL352-1100
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours the Chilean Navy barquentine tall ship Esmeralda (BE-43) [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    COMPACFLT
    Chile
    Chilean Navy

