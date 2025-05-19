Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours the Chilean Navy barquentine tall ship Esmeralda (BE-43)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Andres Gallegos, commanding officer of the Chilean Navy barquentine tall ship Esmeralda (BE-43), left, greets Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a tour of the Esmeralda while the ship is in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled port visit, May 16, 2025. The Esmeralda is on a six-month deployment and will make numerous port visits to multiple countries. The ship has a crew of 280, many of whom are recent graduates of Chile’s naval academy and learn about navigation and seamanship during the deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)