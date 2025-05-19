USS Benfold (DDG 65) Daily operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 15, 2025) Fireman Recruit Ja-Nica Smith, from South Africa, tightens a bolt on an air condenser in the air conditioning machinery room of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 15. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)