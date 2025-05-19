USS Benfold (DDG 65) Daily operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 15, 2025) Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Gracen Thompson from Pheonix, Arizona, takes notes while Yeoman 2nd Class Ashaday Miller from Hartford, Connecticut, caputures imagery for the visual information team on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 15. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)