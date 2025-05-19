Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMMC Ruiz participates in MCESG Region 1 RTE [Image 7 of 7]

    SMMC Ruiz participates in MCESG Region 1 RTE

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, attends the Region Training Event (RTE) for Marine Corps Embassy Security Group's (MCESG) Region 1, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 19, 2025. Ruiz attended Region 1's RTE as a guest speaker to provide higher-level perspective on broader Marine Corps topics, while gaining additional insight on the Marine Security Guard program. During his visit, Ruiz participated in discussions and took part in camaraderie building activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 17:14
    VIRIN: 250519-M-RB959-1955
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    USMC
    Marines
    SMMC
    MCESG
    Team20

