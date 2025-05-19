SMMC Ruiz participates in MCESG Region 1 RTE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, attends the Region Training Event (RTE) for Marine Corps Embassy Security Group’s (MCESG) Region 1, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 19, 2025. Ruiz attended Region 1’s RTE as a guest speaker to provide higher-level perspective on broader Marine Corps topics, while gaining additional insight on the Marine Security Guard program. During his visit, Ruiz participated in discussions and took part in camaraderie building activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)