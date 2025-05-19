U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, attends the Region Training Event (RTE) for Marine Corps Embassy Security Group’s (MCESG) Region 1, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 19, 2025. Ruiz attended Region 1’s RTE as a guest speaker to provide higher-level perspective on broader Marine Corps topics, while gaining additional insight on the Marine Security Guard program. During his visit, Ruiz participated in discussions and took part in camaraderie building activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 17:14
|Photo ID:
|9046981
|VIRIN:
|250519-M-RB959-7635
|Resolution:
|6045x4030
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMMC Ruiz participates in MCESG Region 1 RTE [Image 7 of 7], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.