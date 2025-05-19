Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The All-American Week (2025) Division Run and Flyover [Image 2 of 7]

    The All-American Week (2025) Division Run and Flyover

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Capt. Shervon Pope 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The All-American Division Run and Flyover Aircraft is held annually at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, during All-American Week. This run commemorates past and present paratroopers, showcasing the lethality, pride, and legacy of the 82nd Airborne Division.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 17:16
