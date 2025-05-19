Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PHOTOS: DFMWR hosts third run in 2025 Fort Knox Race Series [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PHOTOS: DFMWR hosts third run in 2025 Fort Knox Race Series

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Around 300 individuals participate in the Run to Remember 5K at Fort Knox, Kentucky on May 17, 2025. The run, hosted by Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, was the third race in the 2025 Fort Knox Race Series.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 16:03
    Photo ID: 9046745
    VIRIN: 250516-A-GF376-4499
    Resolution: 4480x3360
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHOTOS: DFMWR hosts third run in 2025 Fort Knox Race Series [Image 5 of 5], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PHOTOS: DFMWR hosts third run in 2025 Fort Knox Race Series
    PHOTOS: DFMWR hosts third run in 2025 Fort Knox Race Series
    PHOTOS: DFMWR hosts third run in 2025 Fort Knox Race Series
    PHOTOS: DFMWR hosts third run in 2025 Fort Knox Race Series
    PHOTOS: DFMWR hosts third run in 2025 Fort Knox Race Series

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PHOTOS: DFMWR hosts third run in 2025 Fort Knox Race Series

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    5K
    AMC
    Army
    DFMWR
    Fort Knox Race Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download