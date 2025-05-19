PHOTOS: DFMWR hosts third run in 2025 Fort Knox Race Series

Photo By Savannah Baird | Around 300 individuals participate in the Run to Remember 5K at Fort Knox, Kentucky on...... read more read more Photo By Savannah Baird | Around 300 individuals participate in the Run to Remember 5K at Fort Knox, Kentucky on May 17, 2025. The run, hosted by Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, was the third race in the 2025 Fort Knox Race Series. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Around 300 individuals gathered at Natcher Physical Fitness Center on March 17 for the Run to Remember 5K hosted by Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



This event was the third run in the 2025 Fort Knox Race Series. Next in the series is the Army Birthday Bash 8K Run, which will take place at Brooks Parade Field on June 14. Pre-race sign in begins at 7:30 a.m. and the run will kick off at 9 a.m.



