    PHOTOS: DFMWR hosts third run in 2025 Fort Knox Race Series

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — Around 300 individuals gathered at Natcher Physical Fitness Center on March 17 for the Run to Remember 5K hosted by Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    This event was the third run in the 2025 Fort Knox Race Series. Next in the series is the Army Birthday Bash 8K Run, which will take place at Brooks Parade Field on June 14. Pre-race sign in begins at 7:30 a.m. and the run will kick off at 9 a.m.

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

