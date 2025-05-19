Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers return from Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3]

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers return from Diego Garcia

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A B-2 Spirit returns to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, from a deployment to Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, May 9, 2025. The 509th Bomb Wing and its fleet of B-2 aircraft serve as part of the U.S. Air Force's conventional and strategic combat force with the capability to project U.S. airpower anywhere around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 15:50
    Photo ID: 9046706
    VIRIN: 250509-F-DG885-2003
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 15.94 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
