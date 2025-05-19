Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers return from Diego Garcia [Image 2 of 3]

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers return from Diego Garcia

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A B-2 Spirit returns to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, from a deployment to Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, May 9, 2025. The B-2 is capable of penetrating heavily defended air spaces and delivering conventional and nuclear munitions anywhere on the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 15:50
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
