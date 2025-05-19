B-2 Spirit stealth bombers return from Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-2 Spirit returns to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, from a deployment to Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, May 9, 2025. The B-2 is capable of penetrating heavily defended air spaces and delivering conventional and nuclear munitions anywhere on the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)