NUWC Division Newport-sponsored robotics team finishes among top alliances at world competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The robot built by Team 78 AIR STRIKE of Aquidneck Island Robotics in Rhode Island represents the most advanced engineering achievement in the team’s history, according to mentors from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. The team attended the 2025 FIRST World Championship held April 16-19 in Houston, Texas, and reached the finals of the Daly Division — finishing among the top 16 alliances in the world.