    NUWC Division Newport-sponsored robotics team finishes among top alliances at world competition [Image 2 of 2]

    NUWC Division Newport-sponsored robotics team finishes among top alliances at world competition

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Photo by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    The robot built by Team 78 AIR STRIKE of Aquidneck Island Robotics in Rhode Island represents the most advanced engineering achievement in the team’s history, according to mentors from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. The team attended the 2025 FIRST World Championship held April 16-19 in Houston, Texas, and reached the finals of the Daly Division — finishing among the top 16 alliances in the world.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 14:27
    Photo ID: 9046462
    VIRIN: 250405-N-N1810-1002
    Resolution: 750x1124
    Size: 233.04 KB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    NUWC Division Newport
    FIRST Robotics Competition
    Team 78 AIR STRIKE
    25-17

