NUWC Division Newport-sponsored robotics team finishes among top alliances at world competition

Team 78 AIR STRIKE of Aquidneck Island Robotics in Rhode Island, sponsored by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, attended the 2025 FIRST World Championship held April 16-19 in Houston, Texas. The team reached the finals of the Daly Division — finishing among the top 16 alliances in the world. Pictured are team mentors Austin Estrella (from left) and Alex Corey, of Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department; and Rhode Island team members, Laura Hoag, Rogers High School in Newport; Cameron Sousa, Middletown High School; Hailey Ferguson, Prout High School in South Kingstown; and Andrew Rodrigues of Portsmouth High School.