    82nd Airborne Division All American Week 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    82nd Airborne Division All American Week 2025

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Dominick Smith 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division participate in the Division Run as part of All American Week 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. All American Week gives Paratroopers, Veterans, and Families a chance to celebrate the proud history and airborne future of the Division. The week is an annual milestone for the Division as it honors the Paratroopers who built the legacy of the 82nd Airborne, starting with the Division Run and concluding with a pass in review. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Dominick Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 11:21
    Photo ID: 9045413
    VIRIN: 250519-A-IF094-5114
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 24.81 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 82nd Airborne Division All American Week 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Airborne
    All American Week
    49th PAD
    aaw25

