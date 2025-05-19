82nd Airborne Division All American Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division participate in the Division Run as part of All American Week 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. All American Week gives Paratroopers, Veterans, and Families a chance to celebrate the proud history and airborne future of the Division. The week is an annual milestone for the Division as it honors the Paratroopers who built the legacy of the 82nd Airborne, starting with the Division Run and concluding with a pass in review. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Dominick Smith)