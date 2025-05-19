Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All American Week 2025: Division Run [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    All American Week 2025: Division Run

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena, left, senior enlisted advisor of the 82nd Airborne Division, motivates Paratroopers during the Division Run as part of All American Week 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. The annual All American Week Division Run is a show of force, demonstrating the power and might of the lethal 82nd Airborne Division. All American Week 2025 is a dynamic celebration of the 82nd Airborne Division’s unwavering identity: “We’re All American and Proud to Be.” It honors the sacrifice, courage, and legacy of our Paratroopers, past and present, and the enduring strength of America’s Guard of Honor. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 11:28
    Photo ID: 9045395
    VIRIN: 250519-A-JA130-7086
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American Week 2025: Division Run [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    All American Week 2025: Division Run
    All American Week 2025: Division Run
    All American Week 2025: Division Run
    All American Week 2025: Division Run
    All American Week 2025: Division Run
    All American Week 2025: Division Run
    All American Week 2025: Division Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATW
    aaw25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download