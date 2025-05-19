All American Week 2025: Division Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena, left, senior enlisted advisor of the 82nd Airborne Division, motivates Paratroopers during the Division Run as part of All American Week 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. The annual All American Week Division Run is a show of force, demonstrating the power and might of the lethal 82nd Airborne Division. All American Week 2025 is a dynamic celebration of the 82nd Airborne Division’s unwavering identity: “We’re All American and Proud to Be.” It honors the sacrifice, courage, and legacy of our Paratroopers, past and present, and the enduring strength of America’s Guard of Honor. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)