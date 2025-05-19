Aviano Police Week Defender's ChallengeAviano Police Week Defender's Challenge

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kairyn Jimenez, 31st Security Forces Squadron response team lead, performs situps during the Police Week Defender’s Challenge at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 14, 2025. In addition to situps, the team also had to do pushups, squats and overhead presses as part of the challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 07:46
    Photo ID: 9045053
    VIRIN: 250514-F-ZJ681-1150
    Resolution: 5313x7969
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
