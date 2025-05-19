Aviano Police Week Defender's ChallengeAviano Police Week Defender's Challenge

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kairyn Jimenez, 31st Security Forces Squadron response team lead, performs situps during the Police Week Defender’s Challenge at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 14, 2025. In addition to situps, the team also had to do pushups, squats and overhead presses as part of the challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 07:46
|Photo ID:
|9045053
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-ZJ681-1150
|Resolution:
|5313x7969
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
