    Aviano Police Week Defender's Challenge

    Aviano Police Week Defender's Challenge

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Security Forces Squadron perform pushups, situps, squats and an overhead press during the Police Week Defender’s Challenge at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 14, 2025. In 1962, U.S. President John F. Kennedy signed Proclamation 3466, designating May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 07:46
    Photo ID: 9045052
    VIRIN: 250514-F-ZJ681-1006
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
