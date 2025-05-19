Aviano Police Week Defender's Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Security Forces Squadron perform pushups, situps, squats and an overhead press during the Police Week Defender’s Challenge at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 14, 2025. In 1962, U.S. President John F. Kennedy signed Proclamation 3466, designating May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)