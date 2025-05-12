Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kwame Appiah, assigned to Alpha Battery, 1-6 Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, V Corps operates a set of PVS-14 Monocular Night Vision Device as part of the patrol lanes during the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 15, 2025.