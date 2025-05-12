Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Best Squad [Image 3 of 4]

    V Corps Best Squad

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin Cier, assigned to Alpha Battery, 1-6 Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, V Corps applies face paint as part of the patrol lanes during the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 15, 2025.

