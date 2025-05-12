Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Regiment, V Corps, pull security and assist a casualty in reaction to a simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) attack during the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 14, 2025. The CBRN lane was designed to test the team’s ability to react to a chemical threat and evacuate a casualty in mission oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear.