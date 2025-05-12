Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Best Squad [Image 4 of 7]

    V Corps Best Squad

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 41st Field Artillery Regiment, V Corps, assists a squad member with their react mission oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear in reaction to a simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) attack during the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 14, 2025. The CBRN lane was designed to test the team’s ability to react to a chemical threat and evacuate a casualty in MOPP gear.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 04:31
    Photo ID: 9044919
    VIRIN: 250514-A-FV695-1940
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: BAYERN, DE
