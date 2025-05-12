Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kinnick High School tours USS George Washington [Image 1 of 4]

    Kinnick High School tours USS George Washington

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Geoffrey Ottinger 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    Students from Nile C. Kinnick High School participate in a tour on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 19, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    This work, Kinnick High School tours USS George Washington [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

