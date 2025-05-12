Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFADS perform at the Airpower Over Hampton Roads show 2025 [Image 32 of 37]

    USAFADS perform at the Airpower Over Hampton Roads show 2025

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Airpower Over Hampton Roads show, at Joint Base Langley, Virginia, April 26-27, 2025. The 1st Fighter Wing, based at JBLE, is the oldest fighter wing in the U.S. Air Force, dating back to 1918—and the Thunderbirds exist to showcase the excellence of the fighter pilot culture that started here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 21:22
    Photo ID: 9044556
    VIRIN: 250427-F-GV347-2058
    Resolution: 6230x4154
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    f-16
    Thunderbirds
    airshow
    Air Force
    USAF
    USAFADS

