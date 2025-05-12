USAFADS perform at the Airpower Over Hampton Roads show 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Airpower Over Hampton Roads show, at Joint Base Langley, Virginia, April 26-27, 2025. The 1st Fighter Wing, based at JBLE, is the oldest fighter wing in the U.S. Air Force, dating back to 1918—and the Thunderbirds exist to showcase the excellence of the fighter pilot culture that started here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James)