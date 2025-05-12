Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Army National Guard aviation Soldiers demonstrate aerial gunnery skills during night time operations at CBJTC [Image 11 of 11]

    Florida Army National Guard aviation Soldiers demonstrate aerial gunnery skills during night time operations at CBJTC

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A Florida Army National Guard Soldier with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, participates in aerial gunnery operations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., May 17, 2025. Soldiers were joined by FLARNG Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1-185th Assault Helicopter Battalion during the joint live fire event. Soldiers demonstrated proficiency with the M240H weapons system in both day and night time live fire events. Aerial gunnery is a key component for aircrew combat readiness and an annually held qualification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 17:16
    Photo ID: 9044295
    VIRIN: 250517-F-RH401-9389
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 34.36 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Army National Guard aviation Soldiers demonstrate aerial gunnery skills during night time operations at CBJTC [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1-111th Aviation Regiment

