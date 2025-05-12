Florida Army National Guard aviation Soldiers demonstrate aerial gunnery skills during night time operations at CBJTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Florida Army National Guard Soldier with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, participates in aerial gunnery operations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., May 17, 2025. Soldiers were joined by FLARNG Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1-185th Assault Helicopter Battalion during the joint live fire event. Soldiers demonstrated proficiency with the M240H weapons system in both day and night time live fire events. Aerial gunnery is a key component for aircrew combat readiness and an annually held qualification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)