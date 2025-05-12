Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur MWR Hosts Ice Cream Social [Image 1 of 2]

    Curtis Wilbur MWR Hosts Ice Cream Social

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    The Morale, Welfare, and Recreation committee of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) hosts an ice cream social on the mess decks in the South China Sea, May 15, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 12:55
    Photo ID: 9044043
    VIRIN: 250515-N-QV397-5001
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtis Wilbur MWR Hosts Ice Cream Social [Image 2 of 2], by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Curtis Wilbur MWR Hosts Ice Cream Social
    Curtis Wilbur MWR Hosts Ice Cream Social

    Morale Welfare and Recreation
    United States Navy
    ice cream social
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11

