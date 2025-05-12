Curtis Wilbur MWR Hosts Ice Cream Social

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Morale, Welfare, and Recreation committee of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) hosts an ice cream social on the mess decks in the South China Sea, May 15, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)