    Curtis Wilbur MWR Hosts Ice Cream Social [Image 2 of 2]

    Curtis Wilbur MWR Hosts Ice Cream Social

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ian-Kenneth Soria, from Angeles, Philippines, serves ice cream toppings during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation committee ice cream social held on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, May 15, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 12:55
    Photo ID: 9044046
    VIRIN: 250515-N-QV397-5005
    Resolution: 5054x3369
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
