Curtis Wilbur MWR Hosts Ice Cream Social

Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ian-Kenneth Soria, from Angeles, Philippines, serves ice cream toppings during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation committee ice cream social held on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, May 15, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)